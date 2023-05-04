Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes there is no truth to talk Spurs have contacted Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim for the managerial role in the summer.

The north London club has found themselves in massive disarray since the Premier League campaign resumed after the World Cup, as they have managed to rescue only 24 points from a possible 51 during the period.

Daniel Levy let go of Antonio Conte after his relationship with the club hit an all-time low amid public criticism of the players and a series of bad results in late March.

Conte’s number two Cristian Stellini was given the job temporarily, but after he suffered a shambolic 6-1 defeat against Newcastle, Ryan Mason took his place until the end of the current term.

A number of possible candidates have been linked with the Tottenham job so far including Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany, Arne Slot and Amorim.

It has been suggested that Spurs have been in touch over appointing Amorim, but Vega does not feel that is correct.

“Unfortunately, this one is not true! Personally, I think he will be a great choice”, Vega wrote on Twitter.

“I was just recently in Lisbon to watch Sporting / JUVE.

“Some great attractive football Sporting Lisbon played under Ruben.”

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso have also been tipped as possible recruitment options in the last 24 hours for the Spurs job.