Former England winger Trevor Sinclair thinks Leeds United should not have shipped Dan James out to Fulham.

Leeds are locked in a battle to survive in the Premier League and have just appointed Sam Allardyce as their boss for the final four games.

The former West Brom boss has a limited time to stop Leeds’ freefall and make sure they are still a Premier League club by the time next season rolls around.

Sinclair thinks that Leeds have been found wanting when it comes to their transfer policy and pointed to the loan of James to Fulham as a mistake.

He feels that the Whites would be able to use James’ pace in the coming weeks as they look to play on the counter attack.

“Look at the players they have let go. Look at Dan James”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT’s Kick Off live on Wednesday night.

“I think Dan James has done excellent for Fulham.

“Sitting back, hitting on the counter attack; he’s got that pace and it is frightening pace that he’s got.

“They could use someone like that now because they really do need that pace on the counter attack.”

James has clocked 19 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham this season, finding the back of the net twice.