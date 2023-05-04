Newcastle United face competition from Serie A heavyweights Inter and Napoli for Lens defender Kevin Danso.

Danso has been a key man in Lens’ exploits in Ligue 1 this season and the northern French club are braced for offers to arrive in the summer transfer window.

The defender has been strongly linked with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who are expected to splash the cash in the summer, with big spending predicted if they finish in the top four.

However, the Magpies will not have a free run at Danso as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, both Inter and Napoli want the player.

Napoli view Danso as the perfect replacement for Kim Min-Jae, who may move on, while Inter want to replace Milan Skriniar.

The Italians may look to act quickly in the transfer market in a bid to see off Premier League competition for Danso.

Danso has clocked 36 appearances in all competitions for Lens so far this season, entering the referee’s notebook on no fewer than seven occasions.

His deal at the Ligue 1 side is due to run through until the summer of 2026.