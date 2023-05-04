Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has insisted that his team are eyeing winning every game of their remaining fixtures amid their prospect of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

The Magpies, under Eddie Howe, have enjoyed a splendid league campaign this season and are now sitting in third position, six points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, having played a match fewer than the Reds.

With the two slots in next season’s Champions League virtually sealed already by the league toppers Manchester City and Arsenal, it is Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool now vying for the remaining two slots.

26-year-old Joelinton, who has been playing for the Magpies since 2019, has contributed significantly to Newcastle’s remarkable league run this season with six goals and two assists in his 29 appearances.

While asked about how many games Newcastle must win in their remaining fixtures to ensure a spot in next season’s Champions League, the Brazilian asserted that they will be looking to win every game.

“Every game”, Joelinton was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“Of course we are close but you have to go game by game and try to win every game.

“Every game we try to step on the pitch we have to try our best.

“It’s what we must do until the end of the season.“

The Magpies are set to face Arsenal on Sunday and will be aiming to win the match and consolidate their claim to secure a Champions League spot for next season.