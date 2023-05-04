Newcastle United are scouting RB Leipzig midfielders in the shape of Amadou Haidara and Dominik Szoboszlai and they are particularly keen on the latter.

Eddie Howe’s side are third in the Premier League table and they are on the cusp of landing Champions League football next season.

Newcastle wants to improve the team’s quality and depth for the upcoming season as the possibility of playing in Europe looms large.

The Magpies have identified two midfield targets from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig to bolster Howe’s midfield.

According to Sky Deutschland, Newcastle are currently scouting Szoboszlai and Haidara, most recently during Leipzig’s game against Bayer Leverkusen.

25-year-old central midfielder Haidara was previously linked with a move to St. James’ Park in January, but the Magpies did not submit an official bid for the midfielder.

Szoboszlai, who is an attacking midfielder, has turned some heads with his performances this season, contributing 13 assists and seven goals so far this season.

Newcastle are particularly keen on Szoboszlai and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will make a serious attempt to snatch the player from Leipzig in the summer.