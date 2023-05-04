Torino might be forced into selling Newcastle United target Perr Schuurs in order to raise cash in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Schuurs, who joined Torino from Ajax last summer, has been an important member of Ivan Juric’s squad in his first season in Italy, featuring in 26 of the side’s 33 league matches.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with Newcastle United under Eddie Howe showing keenness to take him to England.

The Italian club on their part are not open to the idea of selling the player after just one season with president Urbano Cairo reiterating his club’s desire to keep Schuurs.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Torino might need to sell Schuurs to bring in cash.

Schuurs is not the only Torino player that has been linked with a move elsewhere, with one more of his team-mates, Alessandro Buongiorno, also emerging as a target for clubs.

It is believed that Torino might part ways with either of the two players when the transfer window opens next month.

Newcastle are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they aim to strengthen their existing squad ahead of the new season.