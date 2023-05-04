Fenerbahce have an agreement in principle with Rangers winger Ryan Kent, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Kent is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer and has been tipped to move on in search of a fresh challenge.

As a free agent, Kent is an attractive prospect for a number of clubs and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been making an effort to sign him.

Now they are one step from doing so as, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Fenerbahce have reached an agreement in principle with Kent.

The former Liverpool man is happy with the terms on offer in Turkey and has said yes.

Fenerbahce will now look to put the finishing touches to the deal and put a contract in front of Kent to sign.

And if pen is put to paper, the Rangers wide-man will continue his career in Istanbul, with any possibility of a new deal at Ibrox ended.

Kent has been criticised for his performances at Rangers this season, with the winger failing to make an impact in a number of big games.