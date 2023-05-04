Former Leeds United manager Javi Gracia admitted that it was not easy to work with a squad assembled by previous managers, but insisted that he cannot complain as he was aware of the fact before taking the job.

Leeds decided to sack Jesse Marsch in February after backing him in the winter transfer window and they appointed Gracia to replace him.

As a result, Gracia inherited a squad assembled by Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch and despite an initial uplift in Leeds’ performances, a five-match winless run with a series of heavy defeats in recent games saw the Spaniard being relieved of his duties.

Gracia admitted that it was hard to manage players bought by other managers to fit their tactics, but he refused to blame his predecessors for his trouble, as he knew the hardship of the job before accepting it.

The Spaniard also emphasised that he enjoyed working with the players he inherited, who are Leeds players rather than Bielsa or Marsch’s players.

“It is not easy”, Gracia told The Athletic.

“But on the other hand, I have to be honest and fair, I knew this entirely when I went there.

“I knew the facts: there were 15 games to go and I wanted to take the job.

“I cannot then complain that it’s difficult when I knew that already.

“That would not be good behaviour.

“Besides, they’re not Bielsa players or Marsch players.

“They are Leeds players.

“I can honestly say that all these players, it has been a pleasure to work with them.”

Leeds have been quick to appoint veteran tactician Sam Allardyce, who has previous experience of Premier League relegation fights, as their new caretaker boss to help them avoid the drop.