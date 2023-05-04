Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has issued a warning to his two right-backs Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty, asking them to prove themselves in pre-season in order to nail down a starting spot next term.

The duo of Swanson and Rafferty have managed 39 appearances between themselves this season and have managed to win the approval of their manager, who believes that the right-back position is one area where he will not have to look at when the transfer window opens.

Picking Rafferty, who has managed the most appearances, for particular praise Mousinho insisted that he would not want to nail down that position for the 29-year-old.

Instead, when the players return for pre-season both Rafferty and Swanson will have to prove themselves nd compete for the start just like every other player on the pitch, the 37-year-old insists.

“Joe has done brilliantly”, Mousinho told The News.

“But I never want to nail down who the right-back is for the foreseeable future, let alone however many months in advance.

“They’ve both got to come back and do well in pre-season, competing for that shirt, and that applies to everybody in the side.

“Nobody is guaranteed a place and that’s the way it should be.”

Portsmouth have just one game left this season and will have to return next season to resume their fight for promotion to the Championship.