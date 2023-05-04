Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that Manchester United are aware of Amad Diallo’s talent but believes that Erik ten Hag will need to see the winger on a regular basis to understand what he has to offer.

The 19-year-old right winger is on loan at Sunderland and he has impressed with his performances so far this season.

Amad has netted 12 goals while providing three assists in 36 league outings for the Black Cats and the Manchester United loanee has been a key part of Mowbray’s side.

Mowbray is of the view that Manchester United are happy with the way the loan spell has progressed for Amad and feels the next step will be to take the player on their pre-season trip to America.

The Sunderland boss is sure that Ten Hag has watched Amad’s clips this season and feels that the Red Devils boss has noticed what Amad is capable of.

However, Mowbray believes that Ten Hag will want to see Amad in regular training sessions with the first-team to understand what he can expect from the youngster next season.

“I think they are happy and the next step is for them to take him on pre-season in America”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“They know what they’ve got, they bought him

“I think the new manager came in and he liked some of his stuff, but then he was not sure.

“Obviously, he does what I do, watch Amad’s clips from games, just as I watch Matete or all the other players on loan.

“I’m sure Ten Hag will be watching and has seen what he can do and yet he will need him to fill in on a daily basis to see what he can bring in.

“Knowing the world that we live in on social media, everybody will have an opinion about whether he is good enough for Manchester United.

“But the reality is that the manager needs to watch him, see him and feel him in a game to see what he brings and whether he can get to that level of trust.”

Sunderland’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread and Amad will be hoping to finish the ongoing campaign on a strong note with the Black Cats.