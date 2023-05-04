Former Leeds United defender Stephen Warnock believes that the Whites should not have looked past Sam Allardyce in the first place when they decided to replace Jesse Marsch.

In an attempt to rescue their season, the Whites decided to part ways with Javi Gracia, whom they had appointed only ten weeks earlier.

They did not waste time in announcing the name of Allardyce, who will be in charge until the end of the season for now.

Warnock believes that the relegation-threatened side should not have looked beyond the 68-year-old when they were searching for a replacement for Marsch.

“It is a very clever appointment but I think it should have been done when they brought Javi Gracia in”, Warnock told BBC Radio 5 live.

“People often look past Sam Allardyce as he is not the sexy move.”

Now that veteran has been given the reins of the Yorkshire club, Warnock believes that the players will absolutely love playing under him and at the end of the season Leeds will have enough to preserve their top flight status.

“I think now they will have enough and the players will absolute love playing for him.

“He is a great character, I don’t think the fans will be overly happy but if he keeps them up and does the job, they will be happy.”

Leeds have a tough run between now and the end of the season with Manchester City up next followed by Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.