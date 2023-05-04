Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that the Toffees out of favour players have to be ready to come in at the right time and help the team.

Dyche made no changes during Monday’s frenetic 2-2 draw at Leicester City bar replacing an injured Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees visited the King Power Stadium to face Leicester in a relegation scrap and enjoyed opportunities in the match with 23 attempts on goal.

Despite having attacking options like Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms on the bench, the Toffees boss did not bring any of them on to get the winning edge over Leicester.

Dyche issued a message to players not in the team and insisted they must remain fit and ready when called upon.

“They need to keep doing what they’re doing until we pick them, we can only pick eleven”, said in a press conference ahead of a meeting with Brighton.

“Everyone has to stay fit and ready to play for when the team does change.

“Some just want to have a chat with where they’re at and some want to have a chat about why they’re not playing. It’s not one player, it’s about everyone.

“It’s a group responsibility.

“The point is it gets parked very quickly and then the focus is on the next game.

“It can change very quickly.

“You have to be ready when the change comes.”

Everton will visit Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton on Monday, hoping hoping for three points to boost their survival hopes.