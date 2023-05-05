Rangers manager Michael Beale has stressed that fringe stars such as Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo have an opportunity to show they can make an impact in the Gers’ remaining games.

With no chance of catching Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are now playing for pride and to build momentum for the summer.

Having sealed second position in the league as well as a European slot, the Gers will take on Aberdeen at the weekend to commence their journey in the second phase of the Scottish Premiership and are set to test the strength of their squad in the forthcoming matches.

Left-back Yilmaz has seen his engagements on the pitch limited this season, with only four league appearances.

And attacker Matondo, on the other hand, has made his presence notable compared to his Turkish colleague and has bagged four assists in his 15 league appearances.

Beale said in a press conference that the fringe stars have an opportunity to show themselves in the forthcoming matches amid some injury issues and admitted that Borna Barisic and Malik Tillman will not be available for the weekend clash due to their injuries.

“Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo haven’t had the chance to fully show themselves yet so there is an opportunity for that in the remaining games”, Beale said.

“Malik Tillman has performed well for the club but he will be ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

“Borna Barisic will miss the game at the weekend, Ryan Kent has had a few issues so we will continue to monitor him.”

The Gers lost 2-0 to the Dons in their last match of the first phase of the Scottish Premiership and will be aiming to retaliate in order to salvage pride in a trophy-less season.