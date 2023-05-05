Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden thinks game time next season will be crucial for Crystal Palace loanee Jesuran Rak-Sakyi’s development and believes that the Eagles have an important decision to make regarding the youngster’s future.

The 20-year-old right-winger is rated highly among Selhurst Park’s hierarchy and Crystal Palace sent him out on loan last summer to Charlton Athletic for his development.

Rak-Sakyi has impressed with his performances for the Addicks and has registered 15 goals and ten assists in all competitions this season.

Holden is of the view that the Crystal Palace loanee has the potential and attitude required to be a top professional, and he revealed that he is confident that Rak-Sakyi will become an excellent player.

The Addicks boss is of the view that next season will be very important for the Eagles youngster and he stressed that regular game time will be crucial for Rak-Sakyi’s development.

Holden pointed out that Crystal Palace will have a key decision in their hands about whether to keep Raki-Sakyi at the club with the first-team or let the youngster go out on loan to aid his progression.

“He has got the ability to go to the top level, I’ve got no doubt about that”, Holden told the South London Press.

“I’ve seen players move for big money previously at Bristol City and Stoke.

“He has got the potential to get right to the top and the attitude and temperament to do it.

“Opportunity is going to be the key thing next season.

“Do Crystal Palace keep hold of him or do they loan him again to a higher division?”

Raki-Sakyi has featured regularly for Charlton this season and will be hoping to end the season on a strong note with the Addicks before returning to Crystal Palace.