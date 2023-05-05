Everton star Idrissa Gueye has stressed that the Toffees are completely focused on the games in hand and refuse to waste their energy pondering over other teams results.

The Toffees are struggling in the bottom half of the table, acquiring only four points from their last seven games.

Everton have four games in hand to get out of the relegation zone and maintain their Premier League status.

Gueye stated that everyone in the squad is aware that they need to pick up as many points as possible from the remaining games to help their cause.

The Everton star stressed that they are focused on giving their best for the club during the games and believes that pondering over the results of the other relegation candidates would be a waste of energy.

“You can drive yourself crazy trying to second-guess results and look at what other teams are doing”, Gueye told Everton’s official site.

“When it gets to this stage of the season, I think it’s all about us.

“We have to prepare ourselves to try to win the games because we know we have to get as many points as possible.

“It’s all about giving absolutely everything, running until the end, and giving all of our effort to make sure we can win games.

“We’re not wasting energy focusing on other results, because that’s a waste of thinking time.

“We’ve got to focus all that energy on our own remaining games.”

Everton will take on high-flying Brighton at Amex Stadium on Monday before welcoming league leaders Manchester City at home on 14th May.