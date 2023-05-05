Leeds United legend John Giles has revealed that he is not confident about the Whites new manager Sam Allardyce’s ability to keep the Yorkshire outfit up in the Premier League and feels the boss has always had a high opinion of himself.

The Whites appointed the 68-year-old tactician on Wednesday as their new boss after relieving Javi Gracia of his duties, and they hope that Allardyce will be able to steer them back to another season of Premier League safety.

Former players and critics have expressed mixed opinions about Allardyce’s appointment, with some supporting it and others sceptical.

Giles questioned Allardyce’s credibility and pointed out that the veteran tactician has been away from the game for over two years.

The former Leeds star believes that Allardyce had good players at his disposal during his time at West Ham United and Everton, which worked in his favour to keep them up in the league.

Giles also pointed out that the 68-year-old failed to save West Bromwich Albion from relegation in his previous job and admitted that although he is hoping that Allardyce could save Leeds, he is not confident about the Whites’ boss’ abilities.

Allardyce claimed when he was appointed that he is up there with the best managers in the game, but Giles feels he has always had a high view of himself.

“I don’t know if he might have saved West Ham or Everton”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I mean they had a lot of good players; maybe he did.

“I can’t remember whether he saved them or not but I know the fans were glad to get rid of him.

“I mean, if he saved them, they didn’t honour him by keeping him on.

“But he was always noted for his self praise and he has been out of the game for two years now.

“It’s over two years now and he didn’t save West Brom; West Brom actually went down.

“And now, as soon as he comes back, he is up there with the best in the game at the moment?

“I hope he saves Leeds, but I certainly wouldn’t be confident about it in any way whatsoever.”

Allardyce has four games on his hands to prove his doubters wrong by saving Leeds United from getting relegated this season.