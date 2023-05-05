Portsmouth star Sean Raggett is of the view that Pompey striker Colby Bishop is a clever player with a good physical presence.

Previous Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley brought the 26-year-old centre forward to the club in the summer from Accrington Stanley.

Bishop has featured in every single league game for Portsmouth this season and has scored 20 goals while registering three assists.

Raggett is of the view that Bishop receives very little credit for the qualities he possesses and hailed the forward for his physical presence and on and off-the-ball cleverness.

The Portsmouth star revealed that he was hugely in favour of bringing the forward to Fratton Park and believes that the 26-year-old is having a fantastic season with Pompey.

“He is just so strong and it’s not just that he is strong but he is so clever”, Raggett told BBC Radio Solent.

“He knows when to lean in, turn and let the ball move forward.

“And then he has probably more quality than some people give him credit for.

“I have played against him quite a few times and I was big in favour of him coming in when the previous gaffer, Danny, was talking about him to me.

“So, yes then he joined and he has had a great season.”

Bishop has scored a total of 24 times for Pompey in all competitions so far this season and won the club’s player’s Player of the Year award recently.