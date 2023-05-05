Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted that Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has been brilliant for the Gers and added that if the player wishes to stay at Ibrox next season, then the club will discuss his future.

The Gers signed the 20-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from German giants Bayern Munich last summer with an option to buy for £5m.

Tillman has been a regular in Rangers starting line-up this season, contributing ten goals and two assists in the league.

The youngster was forced off the field in the first half during Rangers’ clash against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final and Beale ruled Tillman out for the rest of the season.

Tillman’s long-term future has yet to be decided between the Light Blues and Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Beale admitted that the player has been excellent for the Ibrox outfit and hinted that if the youngster wants to continue with Rangers, then the club will discuss his future.

“Malik Tillman has been great for the club – if he wants to be here in Glasgow then that is something we would like to have further conversations on”, Beale said at a press conference.

Rangers are determined to strengthen their squad for next season and it remains to be seen whether Tillman will be a part of Beale’s squad going into the future.