Richard Keys has stated that he would be concerned about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s decision making ability if the Red Devils boss really believes Wout Weghorst is a good signing.

Manchester United were in search of a centre forward in the winter transfer window and they signed Weghorst from Burnley on loan.

The 30-year-old has scored only twice in his 26 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils and has yet to score his first goal in the Premier League in Manchester United colours.

However, Weghorst’s work ethic and the ability to play in a number ten position earned him praise from Ten Hag, but Keys has strongly disagreed with the Manchester United boss and termed the player a nonsense signing.

The veteran presenter believes the Red Devils have shown some common sense after deciding against signing Weghorst permanently.

But he stated that he would be worried about Ten Hag’s judgement if the Dutchman truly considered Weghorst a good signing.

“This was a nonsense signing – made worse by the coach’s insistence that Nout wasn’t just a good centre-forward but an effective No10”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“At least common sense has prevailed but I’d still be worried about ten Hag’s judgement if he really believed that.”

Weghorst scored a crucial penalty against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final last month and he will be determined to finish the season on a high note by helping the Red Devils earn Champions League qualification this season.