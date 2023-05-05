Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is not expecting Leeds United to roll over at the Etihad like last season and insisted that they will put in the extra effort as they are desperate for points.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of a poor run of form that saw them lose five of their last six and it got Javi Gracia the sack.

Sam Allardyce has been roped in for the final four games of the season as Leeds get more desperate to survive in the Premier League applecart.

They will be playing Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday and their last trip to the stadium ended in a 7-0 defeat last season.

However, Laporte believes it will be a completely different game as Leeds are in need of points and that desperation will be visible in the effort that he expects them to put in this weekend.

The Manchester City defender is not expecting any easy games until the end of the season as each fixture is a potential final.

The Frenchman told Sky Sports News: “Last year, we won here 7-0 but I think it will be totally different this year.

“At the end of the season, we always do good things but also I know that teams who need points always do extra runs and extra things that we cannot control.

“It will be difficult until the end of the season because all the games are [like] finals.”

Manchester City will also want to avoid dropping points and letting Arsenal get back into the title race.