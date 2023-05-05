Former Leeds United star John Giles thinks that the Whites hierarchy failed to adequately back Marcelo Bielsa and believes the Yorkshire outfit caused their deep troubles by sacking the Argentine last season.

Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, but the Whites hierarchy sacked Bielsa in February last season amid the fear of potential relegation.

Leeds have spent heavily in the last two transfer windows but are again repeating last season’s struggles while sacking two managers since Bielsa’s departure.

Giles is of the view that Leeds put themselves in their current tricky situation by sacking the Argentine last season.

The Leeds legend accused the Whites board of not backing Bielsa properly and stated that the former Whites boss performed miracles for the club.

“When you look at Leeds’ situation, they brought an awful lot on themselves”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I mean, like with Bielsa, would they be in any worse situation than they are now?

“Now this is the third manager since Bielsa went, but they never backed Bielsa at all.

“Bielsa did not just perform; he performed miracles for them and they got rid of him.

“The three big guys, unless this guy does a miracle and saves them, you know, the two managers they got, Jesse Marsch and this other guy [Javi Gracia], came in.

“They could not be worse off if they kept Bielsa.

“It was a bad move.”

Leeds are in the 17th place in the league table and are kept out of the last relegation spot due to goal difference.