Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson does not believe that money is the reason Ben Doak left the Bhoys to join Liverpool.

Liverpool tempted Doak to Anfield last year and splashed out around £600,000 as a compensation payment to Celtic.

Losing Doak was a blow to the Bhoys, who had spent time developing the winger in the youth ranks, but Wilson dismissed the idea that the 17-year-old left due to money.

He feels that Celtic could have matched the money that Liverpool offered Doak and thinks it was the bright lights of the Premier League which turned the talent’s head.

“If that is what Ben Doak is earning at the minute, Celtic could match that [£2,500 a week], he’s not asking for £30,000 a week”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But the lure of down south is what gets players and it’s the bright lights of the Premier League and what could happen.”

Doak has already won over Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and has been handed senior appearances at Anfield.

The winger will be looking to continue to impress over the course of pre-season and put himself in the first team mix next term.