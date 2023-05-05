Newcastle United and Wolves are showing interest in Turkey international defender Merih Demiral, who is on the books at Italian club Atalanta.

Both Newcastle and Wolves are looking towards the summer transfer window as they aim to bolster their respective squads.

And a raid on Italy could be a popular option as, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, they are amongst the clubs showing interest in Demiral.

Demiral is tipped to be available for in excess of €20m and his former club Juventus are watching the situation closely.

Juventus would be due ten per cent of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause inserted when they let Demiral join Atalanta.

The Turkey international has slipped out of favour at Atalanta in recent weeks and his last start for the side came at the start of March.

Atalanta paid Juventus a fee of €20m to sign the defender on a permanent basis last summer following a successful loan stint.

Demiral though could be playing his football in the Premier League next season if Newcastle or Wolves firm up their interest.