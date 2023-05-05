Portsmouth star Joe Morrell has stated his aim is to play at the highest level, but revealed that it would take an excellent offer to lure him away from Fratton Park in the summer.

Morrell joined Portsmouth last season from Luton Town and has been a key player in Pompey’s midfield since his arrival.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has been a regular under new boss John Mousinho and has turned some heads with his performances in a defensive midfield role this season.

Morrell has another year left on his contract with an option to extend for a further year and he stressed that he is feeling at home with Portsmouth.

However, Morrell declared himself a person with ambition, who dreams to play at the highest level of English football.

The midfielder also stated that he has no intention of leaving the club and added that it would need to be a very lucrative deal to take him away from Portsmouth.

“I cannot sit here and say to you that I want to leave, that’s certainly not the case”, Morrell told The News.

“I have said a million times it means a lot to me to play for Pompey, but, obviously, I want to play at the highest level I can.

“Should something come up it would have to be a really, really good offer to consider because I really do feel at home here.

“When I signed I said I needed to find a home in football – and I have certainly found one here.

“But you have to balance that with wanting to play at the highest level possible – and I am ambitious.”

Morrell has made 28 league appearances for Portsmouth this season, netting one goal and five assists in the process.