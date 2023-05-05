Rangers are set to lose out on target Pablo Torre as he is poised to complete a loan move to Villarreal, it has been claimed in Spain.

Sitting distantly in second position in the Scottish Premiership table, the Gers are set to finish the season empty-handed following their 1-0 defeat to potential title winners Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Following the defeat, Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted that the club are going to revamp the squad next season, and some players are unlikely to extend their stay beyond the summer.

The Light Blues are claimed to be continuing negotiations with Manchester United loanee Jack Butland, but any agreement between them is yet to materialise.

Beale has been claimed to be interested in 20-year-old Torre, who joined the Catalan outfit in 2022 from Racing Santander, but Rangers are set to lose out.

According to Spanish daily AS, Torre is set to complete a loan move to link up with Villarreal.

Besides Rangers, other clubs from across Europe were also claimed to have a keen eye on the Spanish youngster, but Barca boss Xavi has reportedly decided to send the prodigal midfielder to Villarreal on loan for much-needed game time with no option to buy.

Since joining Barcelona, Torre has made five league appearances for the Spanish giants and is yet to find the net.