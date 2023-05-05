Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has admitted that he is eager to quickly get the Gas’ promoted to the Championship but warned that they have to be careful with their methods.

Last season, Barton managed to pull Bristol Rovers out of League Two at the first attempt and this season the Gas’ have already secured League One safety.

Bristol Rovers have one more game left in the league this season, in which they will be determined to finish on a high note to look forward to next season.

Barton admitted that Bristol Rovers are optimistic with their promotion hopes next season and stressed that he cannot wait to get the Gas’ out of League One.

He pointed out that sometimes a team loses their key components in their ambition to grow and improve and cautioned that they have to be careful with their aim to not regress in the process.

“We do want to get promoted and we’re optimistic and ambitious, but you can’t run before you can walk in this game and it’s an important junction for us because we’ve got to get better and kick on”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“It’s my job to lead the group and we get the game out of the way on Sunday and we’re already on with next year anyway, but it really kicks into gear at about 2.45pm when you’ve had a beer and you start thinking about next year.

“From our perspective, we won’t be resting on our laurels.

“I don’t want to be in League One for any amount of time.

“The quicker I can get out of it, the better, and I think I speak for every Gashead when I say that.

“But there are some big clubs in here and we’re going to have to get better and in the midst of that, you’ve got to be careful you don’t regress.

“In the aim of trying to improve sometimes, you can lose some key components and get worse and we must ensure we don’t do that.”

Bristol Rovers are in 16th position and they will take on playoff contenders Bolton Wanderers on Sunday in their last league game of the season at the Memorial Stadium.