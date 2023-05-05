Tottenham Hotspur are pushing for Julian Nagelsmann to take over as boss and held further talks in recent days, but the German wants to know exactly how much say he will have over transfers.

Spurs are currently being led by interim boss Ryan Mason but are working hard to bring in a new permanent manager.

They are keen on former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann, though he would be an expensive option.

However, Spurs are pushing for him and held further talks over appointing him in recent days, according to Sky Deutschland.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy wants Nagelsmann in charge and the German sees Spurs as a serious option.

Nagelsmann though wants to know how much say he would have over transfers at Tottenham, as he looks to make sure everything is right for him at his next club.

He is also keen to discover who Tottenham plan to bring in as their new director of football.

Further talks between the two parties are set to take place, but Nagelsmann is in no rush to take a decision about the Tottenham job.