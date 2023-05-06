Fixture: Liverpool vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit from Brentford in the Premier League.

The Reds are trying to keep alive hopes of a top four finish, though boss Jurgen Klopp has indicated that will be beyond his team this term.

Klopp saw his side lose 3-1 in their earlier meeting with Brentford this season, though they did beat the Bees 3-0 at Anfield last term.

All three points for Liverpool today would move them on to 62 points, just one point behind fourth placed Manchester United, though they will have played two games more.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp has Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool have Fabinho and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo also starts. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Brentford

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Carvalho, Matip