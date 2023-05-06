West Ham United starlet Levi Laing has revealed that training with the Hammers first team players has helped him understand the high intensity and sharpness of senior level football.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined West Ham from Arsenal in 2021 and has been a regular for the Hammers Under-21 side.

Laing has trained with David Moyes’ first-team on several occasions this season and made his senior debut in West Ham’s Europa Conference League round of 16 clash against AEK Larnaca in March.

The youngster believes that he has a lot to learn about playing at senior level and revealed that West Ham defenders Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma provide him with tips to improve his game during training sessions.

Laing stressed that facing top class attackers on the training ground has helped him realise the difference in intensity between senior and Under-21 football and feels that he is growing as a player with first-team training sessions.

“I revel in that challenge”, Laing told West Ham United’s official site.

“Angelo, Nayef and Kurt; they have been there and done it and are always giving me tips.

“I am still young, so I have a lot to learn.

“I just keep asking them questions.

“Because I want to develop as a player and keep progressing.

“The attackers are world-class players too.

“It is a completely different intensity to the U21s, so training with them only makes you a better player.

“Coming up against Said, Pablo or Jarrod, it helps you become better as a football player.

“Everything is sharper, quicker and it’s a much higher intensity.

“The technical level is so high, so you have to be on it from the off if you want to get the better of any of them.”

Laing has yet to make his Premier League debut for the Hammers and the defender will be hoping to make his first league appearance before the end of the season.