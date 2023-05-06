Wolves legend Steve Bull has insisted that form does not matter in a derby match and urged his former team to attack Aston Villa from the very first minute ahead of their encounter against the Villans on Saturday.

Aston Villa, who have been enjoying an impressive season under Unai Emery since the Spaniard’s appointment in October, are sitting in eighth position in the Premier League table and eyeing securing a European slot for next season.

Wolves, on the other hand, have struggled to improve their season under Julen Lopetegui after the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Furthermore, they are yet to avert the relegation scare, as they are sitting in 14th position in the league table, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Many feel a win in today’s Midlands derby might secure Wolves’ Premier League status this season, and Bull also pointed out that prospect.

He asserted that form does not matter in a derby match and urged his former team to get at Aston Villa from the very first minute, adding that Wolves fans are always ready to express their unwavering support for the team.

“The game with Villa is a big one and a win would more or less secure our place in the Premier League next season”, Bull wrote in his Express & Star column.

“Form goes out the window in a derby game.

“Villa are doing well, and we’re having a very average season, but we have to get at them from the first minute.

“We cannot allow them to walk all over us.

“The fans will be up for it.

“They will be behind Wolves all day long and they deserve credit – whether it’s going up to Newcastle or down to Brighton, they follow Wolves all over the country.

“The supporters will give the players that push and the players need to respond to it.

“Give the fans something to cheer about against Villa, and in the remaining games this season – it’s the least they deserve.

Wolves suffered a 6-0 trouncing at the hands of Brighton in their last encounter and will be eyeing achieving a positive outcome as well as denting the Villans’ European hopes.