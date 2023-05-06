Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has admitted that he was left disappointed by Patrick Bamford’s performance in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Bamford has been disappointing this season and was lambasted for missing a guilt-edged chance to win the game for Leeds against Leicester City late last month.

However, new Leeds boss Sam Allardyce kept faith in the number 9 and he started against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Leeds eventually lost the game 2-1 and Newsome conceded that he was not pleased with what he saw of the striker.

He admitted that Bamford’s role was difficult but he was not happy to see the striker failing to hold on to the ball in order to bring the midfielders into the game and get Leeds up the pitch against the reigning champions.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “I thought the role he was asked to play was an incredibly difficult one, but I was a little bit disappointed in him in all honesty.

“In the first half his touch was poor, he kept giving the ball away.

“I know he was under pressure at times, but there were occasions when the ball came into him and all you want to do for your centre forward is get hold of it, make it stick, take two touches, bring your midfielders into play – and he didn’t do that.

“He didn’t shield the ball, he gave the ball away and it just gave Man City a lot more momentum and they kept hitting us with wave after wave.”

It remains to be seen whether Bamford starts at Elland Road next weekend when Leeds host Newcastle United.