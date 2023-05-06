Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome admits he was impressed by how goalkeeper Joel Robles performed against Manchester City and now expects him to keep his place.

Sam Allardyce made the big decision to drop Illan Meslier from the team in favour of starting Robles between the sticks for Leeds against Manchester City.

The Frenchman has been struggling this season and the new Leeds boss decided to take him off the firing line with Robles starting his first Premier League game in six years.

The Spaniard impressed in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and Newsome was impressed with the decision-making and surefootedness the goalkeeper showed between the sticks.

Given his performance, the former Leeds star is expecting Robles to start again when the Whites host Newcastle at Elland Road next weekend.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “He’s came in, made decisions, and acted out those decisions. He’s gone all in on them.

“He’s done great, he really has, and especially given he’s not played a Premier League game for six years.

“He’s not put a foot wrong and he’s going to be starting next week isn’t he?

“He’s got the shirt.”

Allardyce may now be likely to stick with Robles in the last three Premier League games as Leeds look to survive in the Premier League.