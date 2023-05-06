Sunderland winger Jack Clarke believes he has more to give and more potential to fulfil, with missed chances still playing on his mind.

Clarke, who joined Sunderland last summer from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis following a successful loan, has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season.

The winger has started all but two league games for Tony Mowbray’s side and scored eight times while laying on ten assists.

Despite having an excellent season with Sunderland, Clarke admitted that he is still not happy with some of the opportunities on which he failed to capitalise.

Clarke believes that he always has room for progression in his game and added that he refuses to limit his ability.

The Sunderland winger is of the view that he always feels that he can contribute more in front of goal by scoring or assisting.

“I would always like to think that I have more to offer, like in terms of goals, assists and everything else”, Clarke said on SAFC Unfiltered.

“I have still missed a few chances, which I am not quite happy with.

“But I think you can always progress as a footballer and I don’t want to limit myself too much to how much I can go and offer further down the line.”

Sunderland are on the verge of the playoffs and their game against Preston North End will be crucial to their hopes of finishing in the top six.