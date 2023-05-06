Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Ryan Mason has selected his starting eleven to welcome Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mason was left fuming last weekend when Spurs went down to a 4-3 defeat away at Liverpool and will want all three points collecting today.

Tottenham have just four matches remaining as they look to secure European football for next season and have now not won in their last four games.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season through injury and joins Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon in the treatment room.

Fraser Forster is in goal today, while at the back Mason goes with Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Clement Lenglet.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are in midfield, while the wing-backs are Pedro Porro and Ben Davies.

Heung-Min Son, Richarlison and Harry Kane lead the line, with Mason’s options on the bench including Lucas Moura and Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Forster, Emerson, Romero, Lenglet, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Son, Kane, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Sanchez, Bissouma, Dier, Sarr, Perisic, Lucas, Kulusevski, Danjuma