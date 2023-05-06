Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester City this afternoon.

Allardyce has been drafted in to save Leeds from being relegated from the Premier League and has already claimed it is possible for the Whites to get a result at the Etihad.

Leeds face a Manchester City side chasing the Premier League title and in good form, but Pep Guardiola has admitted uncertainty over how Allardyce might set up the Whites.

Allardyce is without the injured Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

Joel Robles in goal for Leeds, while a back four of Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober and Junior Firpo are picked.

Midfield sees Leeds select Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca and Weston McKennie, while Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

Allardyce can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Forshaw, McKennie, Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Koch, Struijk, Rutter, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo