Liverpool are in contact with West Ham United for the signature of Arsenal midfield target Declan Rice, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Reds backed out of the race to sign their top midfield target Jude Bellingham recently after it emerged that they did not want to spend their entire budget on one player.

Jurgen Klopp is looking at a fundamental overhaul of his midfield and could look to bring in two to three new midfielders in the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister is a target and Liverpool are in talks to sign him from Brighton in the next transfer window.

But according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they also have their eyes on Rice and the club are in contact with the Hammers.

The West Ham captain is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer and several top sides in the Premier League want him.

He is Arsenal’s top midfield target and the Gunners are currently the favourites to sign him.

But Liverpool are also interested and it is suggested that they are working on a possible deal to take him to Anfield.

The Hammers are likely to demand a fee in excess of £100m before agreeing to sell their captain.