Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has insisted that the club have already smashed expectations this season as no one expected them to be in with a shout of promotion at the end of the campaign.

A win for Sunderland at Preston North End on Monday will give them a chance of finishing in the playoff spots in their first season back in the Championship.

They are still dependent on Millwall dropping points in order to finish in the top six, but Sunderland are very much in the race for promotion going into the final day of the regular season.

Patterson insisted that the campaign has been better than anyone could have hoped at the start, especially with all the injuries the Black Cats squad have had over the course of the year.

He conceded that no one was expecting Sunderland to be in such a position last summer and they have already exceeded all expectations in their first season back in the Championship.

“The season’s gone so much better than anyone could have hoped”, Patterson told The Northern Echo.

“If you look over the course of the season – the injuries we’ve had, playing with no centre-halves at the minute, Rossco [Ross Stewart] missing the majority of the season – we’re still in with a chance going into the last day, which is really impressive.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined, last summer, that we’d be in this situation.

“I think consolidation was what was on everyone’s mind, even if they didn’t say it out loud, but we’ve smashed that and hopefully we can do enough to get in the top six.”

Sunderland are amongst the four teams who are in with a chance of finishing in the top six going into the final day of the season.