Leeds United legend David Prutton thinks that Sam Allardyce’s assessment of himself as being on the same level as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp has been misunderstood.

The Whites appointed Allardyce as their new boss on Wednesday after a string of humiliating results under Javi Gracia.

Allardyce claimed in his first press conference as Leeds United’s manager that he is on the same pedestal as the other successful managers in the Premier League in terms of knowledge.

Prutton believes the new Leeds manager’s comment has been taken out of context and feels Allardyce was alluding to his vast experience in football, combining his playing career with working as a manager in top-flight football.

The former Whites star admits that Guardiola and Klopp are two of the best managers in Premier League history, but pointed out that the fact that top clubs like Leeds turn to Allardyce to save them from relegation explains his worth.

“I’ll be very intrigued to see how Sam approaches the Man City game given some of his comments as well”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I think some of his comments were slightly taken out of context when he referenced Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

“Klopp is one of the fantastic Premier League managers that we have had the privilege to see and Guardiola is one of the best we have ever seen anywhere.

“The debate with that is that it’s easy when you’ve got billions of pounds to spend but you’ve still got to put it together and create results which is what he’s done.

“I think the point that Sam was making was his history in football – player, manager, working through different eras and different generations and still being in demand and he is.

“The fact that he is Leeds United manager means he is in demand so I think that’s the point that he is making.”

Allardyce will be in the dugout for his first Leeds United game as manager when his team take on Manchester City today.