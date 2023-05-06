Richard Keys has mocked Liverpool for time wasting after Alisson was booked for the offence in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side grabbed another precious three Premier League points in a bid to keep their faint hopes of a top four finish alive.

It was at times nervy at Anfield and goalkeeper Alisson was shown a yellow card for time wasting in the 76th minute.

With Klopp having criticised Newcastle United for time wasting earlier in the season, Keys took to social media to mock Liverpool for picking up a yellow card for the same offence.

“Did I see Alisson booked for time wasting today?” Keys wrote on Twitter.

“At Anfield v Brentford?

“Surely not.

“Liverpool never waste time.”

The Reds have just three games remaining this season, with trips to Leicester City and Southampton either side of a home meeting with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

They have now won their last six league matches on the bounce and will likely have to win all their remaining games to have any chance of finishing in the top four.