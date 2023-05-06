Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has insisted that his side cannot focus on other results on the final day and just need to concentrate on doing their job at Preston North End.

The Black Cats are in with a chance of making it to the top six of the Championship and featuring in the playoffs if they beat Preston on Monday.

However, a win is still not enough as they will be dependent on other results going their way such as Millwall not picking up maximum points against Blackburn Rovers at home.

With the team depending on other results, Sunderland fans will have an eye on the other games as well, but Patterson insisted that the players cannot afford to do that.

He stressed that Sunderland need to focus on the job at hand at Preston and look to get the win before worrying about what the other teams around them in the table are doing.

“It’s going to be some finish”, Patterson told The Northern Echo.

“We know what we need to do – we just have to win and hope that everything else takes care of itself.

“We can’t do anything about Coventry and Millwall and Blackburn and West Brom, we just have to do our bit, win at Preston and hope that the other things fall into place.

“We have to do our job and then when the full-time whistle goes, we can look at the other results and see if we’ve made it into the top six.”

Sunderland were not expected to fight for a place in the playoff spots after they just got promoted to the Championship last year.