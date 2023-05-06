Paul Warne has admitted that Derby County are aware of their poor away form, but insists they will be fearless when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Derby have managed to win only eight games this season away from home and have struggled against sides in the top half of the league.

Now the Rams are on the cusp of securing a place in the playoffs, and a win against Sheffield Wednesday in their last game of the regular season on Sunday will surely book their place in the top six.

Warne admitted that he is aware of Derby’s bad away record against the teams in the top-half and warned his players to stay focused on their game to play well on Sunday to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The Rams boss believes that the players have put them in a good position to get into the playoffs and emphasised that they will go to Hillsborough with a fearless mentality.

“The lads have put us in a good position and we just go into the game pretty fearless and just try to play our best”, Warne told Rams TV.

“I’m well aware of the fact that we have not done amazing away from home against the top eight or ten teams, so we will have to play really well to come away with something.

“That’s our intention.

“Like I said, there is no point catastrophising about it now.

“You just have to go into it fully focused on what we are trying to do and play our best to give ourselves a chance.”

Derby are six games unbeaten in the league and they will be determined to keep their momentum going by snatching points from Sheffield Wednesday.