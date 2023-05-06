Jon Newsome feels that Weston McKennie played better for Leeds United against Manchester City after Sam Greenwood was brought on as previously he looked like he was going through the motions.

Leeds went down to a 2-1 loss at Manchester City on Saturday which, while not helping their Premier League survival aim, gave them great heart.

New boss Sam Allardyce got an up close look at his players in action and utilised five substitutes, one of whom was Greenwood.

The midfielder was brought on just before the hour mark and Newsome believes that he helped McKennie to play better, with the American showing signs of struggling in the first half.

“Oddly enough, when Sam came on, I thought McKennie played better and got round the pitch a bit more”, Newsome explained after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He looked more lively; first half he began to go through the motions a little bit like he did at Bournemouth.

“Whether that is something, I don’t know.”

Greenwood will be hoping that his performance puts him in Allardyce’s thoughts to start Leeds’ next game, a crunch clash at Elland Road against Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old’s last involvement in a Premier League game for Leeds before Saturday came in early March against Chelsea.