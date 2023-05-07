Nick Powell is to leave Stoke City and his departure will give Alex Neil’s budget to bring in new players a boost, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Manchester United talent is looking for a new challenge and will move on from Stoke when his current contract expires this summer.

Powell, 29, is on a lucrative deal at Stoke and his departure will give boss Neil more options when it comes to recruitment.

It is claimed that Powell’s departure will give Neil extra space on his budget to sign two new players.

The attacking midfielder has made 24 appearances in the Championship for Stoke this season, scoring four times in the process.

He will depart the Potteries having made over 100 appearances in a Stoke shirt since joining the club.

Powell is not likely to be short of offers when it comes to picking his next destination and his availability on a free transfer will also be attractive.

Stoke currently sit in 16th in the Championship table ahead of their last match of the season on Monday, away at Watford.