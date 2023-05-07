Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed he is hoping for Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season as he feels the club are run like the Reds.

Arsenal reaffirmed their Premier League title ambitions on Sunday afternoon when they visited Newcastle United and ran out 2-0 winners.

They have closed to within one point of league leaders Manchester City, though have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

And Aldridge has admitted he is rooting for Arsenal to win the league ahead of Manchester City as he thinks the Gunners are run similarly to Liverpool.

“Fair play to Arsenal for making the Premiership run in interesting like LFC for the last several years now!!”, the former striker wrote on Twitter.

“A club that like LFC that generate their own money in the way it should be!

“Good Luck. I hope you do it, but I very much doubt it.”

Arsenal have three games remaining this season and are due to play host to Brighton and Wolves, while paying a visit to Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners are likely to need to win all three games and hope Manchester City slip up if they are to lift the crown.