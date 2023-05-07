Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome title chasers Arsenal to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe has urged his Newcastle team to remain focused amid the last stretch of the season and with a Champions League spot within their grasp.

However, they meet an Arsenal side desperate to claim all three points to keep their title challenge on track.

The last meeting between the two teams, in January, saw a 0-0 draw played out at the Emirates Stadium.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while in defence Howe goes with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn as a back four.

In the engine room Newcastle select Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak provide the attacking threat.

If Howe wants to influence the game from the bench then he has options he can call for, including Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United Team vs Southampton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson