Jon Newsome has admitted he was left scratching his head at where Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce deployed Rodrigo against Manchester City.

Allardyce brought Rodrigo on off the bench to replace Willy Gnonto just before the hour mark and he scored Leeds’ goal as they went down to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League.

Rodrigo has usually been deployed as a central striker or a number 10, but Allardyce slotted him in to replace Gnonto on the left flank.

Newsome admits he was left scratching his head at Allardyce’s decision as he feels that Rodrigo has been better than Bamford this season and should have been the central striker.

“I think he’s been the better of the two strikers this season by quite a stretch and that’s why I scratch my head a little bit when they put him out on the wide left”, Newsome said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It wasn’t his role, you can tell he’s not a wide player.

“But off the back of that Sam Allardyce will know a lot more about his group of players after watching that performance.”

Rodrigo’s goal may push him into Allardyce’s thoughts to start in Leeds’ next game, which sees Newcastle United head to Elland Road.

The Spaniard scored against Newcastle in December 2020 as Leeds routed the Magpies 5-2.