Jon Newsome has admitted he prefers to see Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen operating at centre-back rather than at right-back.

New Leeds boss Allardyce deployed Kristensen as a centre-back at Manchester City on Saturday, despite the Dane being more used to a right-back role.

The 25-year-old played his part in helping Leeds concede just twice at the Etihad Stadium as they went down to a 2-1 defeat.

Former Leeds defender Newsome thinks that Kristensen did okay, especially as he had to come up against Erling Haaland and Manchester City’s attack.

And he admitted that he prefers to see Kristensen operating as a centre-back rather than a right-back.

“I thought he did OK. He did everything that was asked of him”, Newsome said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think I prefer him in there as a centre-back better than as a full-back.

“He didn’t pull any trees up, but they are a handful aren’t they?

“Erling Haaland is not exactly the easiest centre forward to play against.”

It remains to be seen if Kristensen will keep his place in the team as Leeds enter three games which will be crucial to deciding if they retain their Premier League status.