Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his side for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox against Aberdeen.

With the title now out of reach for the Gers, Beale is looking to continue to assess his squad before the summer transfer window opens and an expected rebuild gets going.

The Rangers manager will be wanting to see his side finish the season strongly to lay down a marker for next season.

Beale goes with Ross McCrorie between the sticks, giving him an opportunity to impress.

In defence, Rangers deploy James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz as a back four.

Midfield sees Beale select John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, while Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo support Fashion Sakala.

If Beale needs to try to shake things up with his changes from the bench, he has options to call for, including Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McCrorie, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Raskin, Cantwell, Matondo, Hagi, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Souttar, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Arfield, King, Devine, Lowry