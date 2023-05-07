Former Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is in touch with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as talks over a switch to Anfield pick up pace.

Liverpool are looking to bring in a new sporting director to replace Julian Ward in the summer and have been assessing several possible options.

They are now seriously considering raiding Klopp’s homeland for Schmadtke, who left his role at German side Wolfsburg at the beginning of February.

According to German magazine Kicker, talks are in full swing and Schmadtke is also in touch with Klopp himself.

While nothing has yet been put in writing, it is suggested that the discussions are positive and Schmadtke could head to Anfield.

Liverpool entered a spiral of decline under Klopp this season and may well not even have Champions League football on the agenda next term.

They were forced to pull out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham and are looking at an extensive summer rebuild.

Whether that will be led by experienced German deal-maker Schmadtke, 59, remains to be seen.