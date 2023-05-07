The Reds have pulled out of the chase to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, despite holding off signing a midfielder on a permanent basis in recent transfer windows to wait for him.
Brighton’s Mac Allister is now a player that Liverpool want and they have made a move to sign him from the Seagulls.
Liverpool have made a bid and presented a project to Mac Allister’s camp.
However, there is no agreement between Liverpool and Brighton yet, despite claims that a deal had been done.
Mac Allister is expected to move on from Brighton, but the south coast club will want a substantial fee to part with him.
It is also unclear what European competition Liverpool will be playing in next season.
They are making a late bid to finish in the top four, but it may prove to be beyond them even if they win all their remaining Premier League games.