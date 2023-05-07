Liverpool have not yet reached an agreement with Brighton for the signature of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have pulled out of the chase to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, despite holding off signing a midfielder on a permanent basis in recent transfer windows to wait for him.

Brighton’s Mac Allister is now a player that Liverpool want and they have made a move to sign him from the Seagulls.

Liverpool have made a bid and presented a project to Mac Allister’s camp.

However, there is no agreement between Liverpool and Brighton yet, despite claims that a deal had been done.

Mac Allister is expected to move on from Brighton, but the south coast club will want a substantial fee to part with him.

It is also unclear what European competition Liverpool will be playing in next season.

They are making a late bid to finish in the top four, but it may prove to be beyond them even if they win all their remaining Premier League games.